National Pension Service Acquires 108,330 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $184,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.