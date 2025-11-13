National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $212,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $301.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

