Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF $WGMI Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC raised its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WGMI opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $67.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

