Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of ZNTL FY2025 Earnings

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.81). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 150.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,478,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 516,666 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 541,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 397,805 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

