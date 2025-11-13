Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ELVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of ELVA opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $242.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.06 and a beta of 1.55. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.19%. Analysts predict that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth $468,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electrovaya in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Electrovaya during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

