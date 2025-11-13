C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 364 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $609.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $719.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,044. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,430 shares of company stock worth $45,313,988 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

