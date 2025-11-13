Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

DFLV stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.