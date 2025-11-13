Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$74.33

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$66.26 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$41.87 and a 1-year high of C$73.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.