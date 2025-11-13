Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $81.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.9091.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $237,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,072.29. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $262,578,000 after buying an additional 142,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,654,000 after acquiring an additional 540,877 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.5% in the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 244,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $62.93 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

