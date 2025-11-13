4,869 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDEC. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 348,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance
FDEC stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
