NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lessened by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,057 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 13.5% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Arete lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.44.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.