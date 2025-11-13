Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.29. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 394,437 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $60,064,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,795,000 after buying an additional 294,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,461,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,914,000 after buying an additional 248,957 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

