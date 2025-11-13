Midwest Trust Co Makes New $271,000 Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

