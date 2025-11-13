Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Director Warren Nimetz Sells 3,817 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) Director Warren Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $228.28 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $242.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

