Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR):

11/10/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/18/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/1/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/20/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities.

9/15/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Rexford Industrial Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.