Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) CEO Dennis Woodside Purchases 176,100 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis Woodside purchased 176,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,691.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,111,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,881,257.27. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Freshworks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.39 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,539,000 after buying an additional 1,126,013 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Freshworks by 39.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after acquiring an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,321,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
