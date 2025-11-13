FY2025 EPS Forecast for Olema Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.78). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLMA. Zacks Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 8.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $553.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05).

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 744,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,198,686.20. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $204,841. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 358,412 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,222,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,295,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 602.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.