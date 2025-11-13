Singular Research Estimates NCS Multistage FY2025 Earnings

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Singular Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCS Multistage in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Singular Research analyst G. Sriharan forecasts that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year. Singular Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded NCS Multistage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut NCS Multistage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCS Multistage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NCS Multistage Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NCSM opened at $38.33 on Thursday. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 3,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NCS Multistage

In other news, Director Robert Nipper sold 1,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,200. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

