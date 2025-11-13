Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $142.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $143.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.