FY2025 EPS Estimates for LINC Lifted by Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 1.8%

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $669.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.