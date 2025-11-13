KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Bank of America

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

KBR stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. KBR has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 207.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

