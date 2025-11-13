Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MDGL FY2025 Earnings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($9.99) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($15.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $568.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($23.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.31 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $54.69 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $96.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $485.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $527.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $528.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $544.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.34.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total transaction of $479,624.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,921.13. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total value of $8,027,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,256.10. The trade was a 86.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and sold 42,774 shares worth $18,450,408. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

