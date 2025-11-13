7,402 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 210,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 927,089 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.35 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

