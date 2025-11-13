GS Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

GS Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of GS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

