12,186 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

