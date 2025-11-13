Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 9,431 Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

