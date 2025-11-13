Midwest Trust Co Buys New Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $358,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 197.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Roblox by 13.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after purchasing an additional 108,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 81.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,368,000 after purchasing an additional 376,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,541,025.99. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,048,565.10. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 257,520 shares of company stock valued at $31,132,002 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $104.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

