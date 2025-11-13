Cherokee Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3%

WMB stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

