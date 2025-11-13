Savant Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,358 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 32.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.45 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,161.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. FBN Securities upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

View Our Latest Report on GitLab

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,362 shares of company stock worth $59,828,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.