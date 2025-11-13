Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.09 and last traded at GBX 2.20. 1,432,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,149,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25.

Futura Medical Trading Down 20.7%

The stock has a market cap of £5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.76.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Futura Medical had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. On average, analysts predict that Futura Medical plc will post 2.8486672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM) is the developer of innovative sexual health products, including lead product Eroxon® and products WSD4000 and Eroxon® Intense. Our core strength lies in our research, development and commercialisation of topically delivered gel formulations in sexual health products.

Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women.

