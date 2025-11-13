Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading Up 15.9% – Here’s Why

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,182 and last traded at GBX 1,175.39. 5,903,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 1,021,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,014.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIZZ shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,134.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.39.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

