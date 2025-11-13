Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,558 and last traded at GBX 2,556, with a volume of 730877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,546.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Smiths Group Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The company has a market cap of £8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,413.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,287.11.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, analysts predict that Smiths Group plc will post 85.1295337 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Roland Carter sold 29,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,421, for a total transaction of £709,667.73. Also, insider Julian Fagge sold 26,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,421, for a total transaction of £634,277.79. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

