TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 and last traded at GBX 39.06. Approximately 590,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 224,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

About TheWorks.co.uk

The company has a market cap of £22.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

