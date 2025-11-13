Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry C. Curtis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,756.25. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 29,008 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $525,334.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 66,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,567.87. This represents a 78.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

