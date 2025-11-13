SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

