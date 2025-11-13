SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.56.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

