Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

