Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 1767074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $260.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta acquired 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the purchase, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This represents a 505.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 273.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

