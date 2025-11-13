SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 188 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $18,877,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $647.14 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

