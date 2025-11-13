ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,757,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair began coverage on Expand Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

