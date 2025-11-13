ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 528.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 79,534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

