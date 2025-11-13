ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,976 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,878. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE EW opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

