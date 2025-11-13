CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. CuriosityStream updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.82 million, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.80. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is -355.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CURI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 35,578 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $156,898.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,230.34. This trade represents a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,486. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 278,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 657.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 112.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 385,534 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.