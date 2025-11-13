Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 29.13%.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Idaho Strategic Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Idaho Strategic Resources

In other news, VP Robert John Morgan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $218,004.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,453.92. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 87,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,651,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,031.18. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 144,613 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,720 in the last ninety days. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 127.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 159,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

