FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SGC Issued By Singular Research

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Singular Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.49 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.44%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

