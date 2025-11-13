Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,130 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,220 to GBX 1,190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140.

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 915.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 920.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 938.68. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790.90 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,035.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

