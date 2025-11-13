Keller Group (LON:KLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.

KLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keller Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,660 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,936.67.

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,568 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,484.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,451.54. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,222 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,634.

In other Keller Group news, insider Annette Kelleher bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,554 per share, for a total transaction of £29,852.34. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

