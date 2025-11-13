FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AT&T Issued By Zacks Research

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on T. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.