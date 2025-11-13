FY2025 EPS Estimates for Quest Resource Reduced by Analyst

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Quest Resource in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Quest Resource’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded Quest Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quest Resource Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.24. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 62,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $85,499.12. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,692,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,457.28. This trade represents a 2.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Friedberg acquired 17,232 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,571.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,842,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,764.80. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 220,991 shares of company stock valued at $295,178 in the last quarter. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Quest Resource by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

