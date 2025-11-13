Desjardins Has Positive View of Orla Mining FY2025 Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.11.

Orla Mining Stock Up 13.6%

OLA stock opened at C$16.84 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 240.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

